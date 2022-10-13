Burnham-On-Sea youngsters are being invited to join a three-day Musical Theatre workshop during this month’s half-term holiday.

The Princess Theatre is running the workshop for 7-14 year olds beginning Monday 24th October.

A spokesperson says: “Does your child want to be a West End star? The Princess experienced tutors will help them shine through singing, dancing and acting in this 3 day musical theatre camp.”

The Princess is working with experienced professional tutors from local company Re:ACT who will guide children through exciting workshops, creating pieces where they get the chance to express themselves through singing, dancing or acting.  It will include a showcase for parents and carers to complete the course.

Beccy Armory from The Princess adds: “The Princess Theatre is delighted to welcome back Re:ACT this half term. Theatres should provide children with the chance to shine and engage.”

“Theatre and performance are a great way to increase a child’s creativity, team work skills, awareness and give them the confidence to express themselves. The Re:ACT courses always prove popular so hurry there’s only limited spaces!”

Spaces cost £75 for the full 3 days with sessions running 10am-4pm. To book a place visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/musical-theatre-workshops/ or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.

 
