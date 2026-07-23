Three family wildlife events to be held at Berrow Dunes over summer holidays

Families will have the chance to explore the wildlife of Berrow Dunes this summer with three hands‑on events led by local rangers, offering children the chance to discover minibeasts, butterflies and even a story‑themed adventure inspired by a much‑loved book.

The first event, a Berrow Dunes Butterfly Safari, will be held on Tuesday 28th July from 11am to 12.30pm. To mark the nationwide Big Butterfly Count, children will take part in a butterfly scavenger hunt around the dunes and try catching butterflies with nets before making and decorating their own butterfly feeder to take home. The session is recommended for ages 4‑10 and costs £6.50 per child.

The second event, the Berrow Dunes Bug Bonanza, takes place on Thursday 6th August from 2.30pm to 4pm. Youngsters will be able to try sweep‑netting in the grassland and pond‑dipping to find as many minibeasts as possible before making their own seed‑bomb beasties from clay and natural materials gathered on the reserve. The session is recommended for children aged 3‑10 and costs £6.50 per child.

On Tuesday 18th August, from 11am to midday, the dunes will host a Stomping Story Walk inspired by Julia Donaldson’s The Snail and the Whale. Rangers will guide families through the sand dunes on an interactive story adventure, with playful activities along the way and beach‑themed arts and crafts to finish. The event is recommended for children aged 3‑7 and also costs £6.50 per child.

All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and booking is essential for each event.

Click here for more details and booking links