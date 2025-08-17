‘Three forts together!’ Event to celebrate coastal defence history at Brean Down

History enthusiasts and curious visitors are being invited to step back in time this Wednesday (August 20th) when Brean Down Fort hosts a special event titled ‘Three Forts Together!’, celebrating the shared military heritage of Brean Down, Flat Holm, and Steep Holm.

Running from 10.30am to 4pm, the free event will highlight the fascinating links between the three sites, which formed part of the Bristol Channel’s coastal defence network during the Victorian era and World War II.

Organisers say the day will offer a unique opportunity to learn about the strategic importance of the forts, as well as their role in pioneering communication technology.

“Many people don’t realise that Brean Down and Flat Holm were the sites of the first radio messages ever sent over water,” said a spokesperson for the event.

Visitors will be able to meet staff and volunteers from Flat Holm Island, explore interactive displays, and discover the rich wildlife and heritage of the area.

There will also be information on how the islands are managed today by Cardiff Harbour Authority.

The event is part of a wider effort to raise awareness of the Bristol Channel’s historical significance and encourage public engagement with local heritage.

For more information, visit www.cardiffharbour.com/flat-holm-island