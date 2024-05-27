Three fundraisers complete 15,000ft sky dive for Burnham-On-Sea charity

Three brave fundraisers from a Brean holiday park have this month completed a sky dive to raise funds for a Burnham-On-Sea charity.

The trio from Brean’s Beachside Holiday Park — Katie Hendy, Gary Hendy and Steve Trippit, pictured above — jumped from 15,000ft above Salisbury Plain to raise over £1,700 for BARB Search & Rescue which runs the town’s rescue hovercrafts.

Katie says: “We had a fantastic time – it all went very smoothly! The views were fantastic and we’d do it again.”

A BARB spokesperson added: “We are very grateful to these brave supporters for doing the jump for our charity – it is greatly appreciated!”

Their fundraising page is at: