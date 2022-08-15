Playground upgrades are set to take place at three local facilities in Burnham-On-Sea this autumn.

Sedgemoor District Council has announced a programme of work across the area, with three play parks benefitting.

“Once the school holidays are over, Sedgemoor’s Parks and Open Spaces team, along with Clean Surroundings, will be embarking on a bumper round of playground equipment replacements, improvements and additions during the autumn,” says a council spokeswoman.

The local upgrades include:

Winchester Road play area in Burnham-On-Sea will be getting a new timber trim trail assault course installed and replacement toddler swings.

Orchard Close in East Brent will be getting new swings installed. The swing frame will offer seats for juniors, toddlers and a basket for all children to enjoy.

Coleridge Gardens play area in Burnham-On-Sea will be getting new swings installed. The swing frame will offer seats for juniors, toddlers and a basket for all children to enjoy.