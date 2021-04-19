Three people were rescued from a car left on its side after an early morning crash on Monday (April 19th).

Police and fire crews were called to Cheddar Road in Wedmore at 4.05am.

A fire service spokesman said: “One fire appliance from Cheddar and one from Glastonbury attended an collision involving a single vehicle, where the vehicle had left the road and was on its side. There were three persons and a dog inside the vehicle.”

“Crews arrived on scene and stabilised the vehicle using a tirfor winch, and began administering first aid to the casualties.”

“Two passengers were able to self extricate, and crews awaited paramedics for assistance before extricating the third casualty.”

“On advice from paramedics and following removal of the side of the vehicle using road rescue equipment, the third casualty was able to self rescue, along with the dog. Crews also used small tools and lighting at the incident. Police attended, and duty of care was left with them.”