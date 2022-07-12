A group of local runners Kate Kilmartin and Sophie Patten, along with their running friend Rebecca Rossister, have completed the gruelling Race to the Stones, a 100k ultramarathon from Lewknor to Avebury.

Kate, 29, went to Berrow Primary and King Alfred School in Highbridge and Sophie, 28, went to Mark First School and Kings of Wessex.

The event, held on Saturday 9th July, runs along the UK’s oldest path and with an elevation of over 3,000 feet and sizzling summer temperatures of 26 degrees, Kate said it was incredibly hard but rewarding and she couldn’t have completed it without her friends.

Over £5,000 has been raised for the charity War Child.

Kate told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We all ran together so all completed 100km (62 miles), taking just over 17 hours and crossing the finish line at 2.12am.”

“It was an extremely tough race, with the hardest aspect being the sun on Saturday and temperatures hitting 26.”

“The last 30km was a real struggle after being on our feet for so long – we were all exhausted but it was nothing that a sugary tea and snacks can’t sort out!”

“The highs were the beautiful scenery along the Ridgeway and the Pit Stops every 12-13km where we could re-fuel, cool down and see family.”

“I had only every ran 50km before the race and i was amazed at what the body can do when you know quitting isn’t an option.”

The group’s Just Giving link is at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-kilmartin