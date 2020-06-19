Three schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area are set to get new 20mph speed limits outside their grounds by the end of this summer, it has been announced this week.

St Andrew’s School in Burnham, plus Berrow Primary School and West Huntspill Primary School are on a list of 19 Somerset schools set to receive the safety upgrades.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here in February that Somerset County Council had earmarked in its budget that all schools in the county would get advisory 20mph speed limits outside by 2022.

The council allocated £1.5million to delivering the first half of these limits during the coming year, with the second half arriving from February 2021 onwards.

The council has confirmed this month that the three local schools are among 19 that will receive the new speed restrictions, dubbed the “20 When Lights Show” programme.

A County Council spokesman added: “The schools have now been prioritised based on a number of factors, including injury collision records, traffic speeds and road hierarchy. There are some schools already within formal 20mph speed limits or zones, or with other constraints, so the advisory ones may not be appropriate. In such circumstances, these areas are being reviewed to consider whether other measures would be appropriate.”

“We are currently planning on delivering the first signs on-site in the summer of 2020, with the work on other sites following. It is still anticipated at this stage that delivery of the full programme will be completed by April 2022. The final costs are not known at this stage, but a budget of £1.5million has been set aside for the programme.”