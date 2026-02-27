10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 27, 2026
Three taken to hospital after multi‑vehicle crash on A38 in Highbridge
News

Three taken to hospital after multi‑vehicle crash on A38 in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Three people were taken to hospital following a multi‑vehicle collision on the A38 Bristol Road in Highbridge on Wednesday afternoon (February 25th).

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Highbridge Caravans at around 2.20pm after three vehicles were involved in the crash, prompting the closure of the road while police and ambulance crews responded.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust says: “We sent three double‑crewed land ambulances, a tactical commander, and a doctor to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Weston Hospital, and a further two patients by land ambulance — one to Musgrove Park Hospital and the other to Southmead Hospital.”

A Police spokesperson added: “We were called to a collision involving three vehicles on A38 Bristol Road, in Highbridge, at about 2.20pm on Wednesday 25th February. The road was closed while police and ambulance service attended the scene. The road was cleared by about 5.30pm.”

Pictured: The scene outside Highbridge Caravans (Photo Nigel Jonny Hembrough) 

Burnham solar energy farm invites local schools to book fully funded visits
Highbridge school head to leave after transforming facilities over past five years

