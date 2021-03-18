Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are set to see general rubbish collected every three weeks, rather than every two weeks, from early 2022 when an enhanced weekly kerbside recycling collection service starts.

Somerset Waste Partnership’s new ‘Recycle More’ service will see general rubbish collected less frequently, but residents will be given a new recycling container, called the Bright Blue Bag, for more recyclable items to be collected every week.

Recycle More adds plastic pots, tubs and trays to weekly kerbside recycling collections, along with cartons (such as Tetra Paks), plus small household electricals.

Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) is introducing Recycle More in a phased area-by-area rollout, with Mendip already getting the new service. South Somerset will get the new service at the end of June, Taunton Deane is scheduled to follow in the autumn, and then Sedgemoor (including the Burnham-On-Sea area) and West Somerset will be in early 2022.

SWP says recycling in Mendip has boomed since the launch of Recycle More.

“In its first 15 weeks, the expanded service collected nearly 2,000 extra tonnes of recycling from the district’s kerbsides, a jump of more than 20%,” says a spokesman.

“This includes a 38% increase in plastics as 207 tonnes of plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays were collected thanks to residents sorting them into their Bright Blue Bags.”

“Cardboard recycling is up 55%, food waste by 16% and glass bottles and jars by 28%. Over the same 15-week period, the rubbish collected from Mendip’s bins fell by around 16% in weight.”

“It is too early to draw firm conclusions about the long-term impact of Recycle More. Although the figures take account of general Covid-related higher levels of waste, tonnages will have been further affected by the current lockdown and other factors.”

“But the signs are that the new service is increasing recycling and reducing waste, and so protecting our environment and helping tackle climate change.”

More than 25 tonnes of small electricals and over two tonnes of batteries were also collected in the first 15 weeks. The first consignment of over 20 tonnes of cartons was sent for reprocessing earlier this month.

With Recycle More, rubbish is collected every three weeks rather than every two, and residents are given a new recycling container, the Bright Blue Bag.

With so much more recycled each week, general rubbish will be collected every three weeks and collection days may change.

Extra advice and support will be available for families using nappies and similar hygiene products. Garden waste and clinical waste collections remain unchanged.

So far this year, 98% of the recycling SWP collected at the kerb or at its 16 recycling sites has stayed in the UK for reprocessing.

All residents will be written to twice before anything changes. More information is available here.