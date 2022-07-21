Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been warned to expect thunderstorms sweeping through the region today (Friday, July 22nd).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as slow-moving thunderstorms are forecast for our area. The warning is in place from 10am to 10pm.

A spokesman says: “While some areas will remain dry, slow moving, heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop from mid to late morning, likely peaking during the afternoon and early evening before decaying later.”

“Where thunderstorms do occur, 20-25 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour, and 40-50 mm could fall in 2 or 3 hours. Hail and frequent lightning are possible.”

It comes after the Burnham-On-Sea area saw its hottest day of the year earlier this week, as reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The area affected by warning – pictured above – covers a large swathe of the south west of the England.

