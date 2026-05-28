Tickets go on sale for Meat Loaf concert experience at Burnham’s Princess Theatre in 2027

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has announced that a major rock production celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bat Out of Hell will be coming to the town next year.

Heaven Can Wait: The Meat Loaf Concert Experience will take to the Princess Theatre stage on Thursday 14th January 2027, with tickets going on sale over the next week from Monday 1st June.

The high‑octane show marks half a century since the release of Bat Out of Hell, the 1977 album that became one of the biggest‑selling rock records of all time.

Producers say the 2027 tour will deliver a full‑scale concert experience rather than a traditional tribute act.

“The production features a powerhouse live band, world‑class musicians and the acclaimed vocals of Lee Brady, aiming to recreate the drama, intensity and theatrical flair of Meat Loaf’s legendary performances,” says a spokesman.

“Audiences can expect a night packed with anthems including Bat Out of Hell, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I’d Do Anything for Love, Dead Ringer for Love and Heaven Can Wait, along with many more fan favourites.”

Organisers describe the show as “pure rock nostalgia” with big staging, big sound and the unmistakable spirit of Meat Loaf’s live shows. The tickets will go on on salke on June 1st on the Princess Theatre website here.