Taunton Military Wives Choir are set to perform a concert in Brent Knoll in September.

Tickets have gone on sale for the special performance at 7pm in Brent Knoll’s St. Michael’s Church on Saturday September 11th.

“The choir are enjoying rehearsing together again and looking forward to their first post lockdown concert,” says a spokeswoman.

Tickets, costing £10 each, are available now from Brent Knoll Community Shop or by calling Margaret on 01278 760691. The event is being held to raise funds for the parish church.