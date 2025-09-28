Tickets now on sale for Brean Ladies night fundraiser in support of breast cancer charity

A dazzling Ladies Night is set to light up Brean Leisure Park this October, promising an evening of entertainment and fundraising in support of Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

The event will be held on Friday 10th October at The Wonkey Donkey (formerly The Tavern), and organisers say it will be packed with lively performances, including male acts, a drag artist, and a charity raffle. Food will be available to purchase throughout the evening.

Holly MacBeth, Chairperson of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re incredibly excited for this event. It’s a chance to have fun, let your hair down, and raise money for a cause that touches so many lives.”

Last year’s Ladies Night raised more than £5,000 for the charity, and organisers are hoping to top that total this year. All proceeds will go directly towards supporting those affected by breast cancer across Somerset.

Tickets are priced at £16 per person and are strictly for over-18s ladies only. Tickets are selling fast, and attendees are urged to book early. To reserve a place, contact the group via Facebook at Somerset Breast Cancer Now or message Holly directly on 07738 405085.

Last year’s Brean Ladies Night raised over £5,200, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.