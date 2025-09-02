Tickets now on sale for Brean Ladies night fundraiser in support of breast cancer charity

A fun-filled Ladies Night is set to take place at Brean Leisure Park this October, raising funds for Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

The event will be held on Friday 10th October at The Wonkey Donkey (formerly The Tavern), and promises an evening of lively entertainment, laughter, and community spirit.

Organisers say the night will feature male acts, a fabulous drag artist, a charity raffle, and food available to purchase. Tickets are priced at £16 per person and the event is strictly for over-18s ladies only.

Holly MacBeth, Chairperson of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, says: “We’re incredibly excited for this event. It’s a chance to have fun, let your hair down, and raise money for a cause that touches so many lives.”

All proceeds will go towards supporting those affected by breast cancer across Somerset. Tickets are selling quickly, and attendees are encouraged to book early.

To reserve your ticket, contact the group via Facebook at Somerset Breast Cancer Now or message Holly directly on 07738 405085.

“Let’s make it a night to remember — full of laughter, love, and support for an amazing cause.”

Last year’s Brean Ladies Night raised over £5,200, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.