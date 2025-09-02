15.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsTickets now on sale for Brean Ladies night fundraiser in support of...
News

Tickets now on sale for Brean Ladies night fundraiser in support of breast cancer charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fun-filled Ladies Night is set to take place at Brean Leisure Park this October, raising funds for Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

The event will be held on Friday 10th October at The Wonkey Donkey (formerly The Tavern), and promises an evening of lively entertainment, laughter, and community spirit.

Organisers say the night will feature male acts, a fabulous drag artist, a charity raffle, and food available to purchase. Tickets are priced at £16 per person and the event is strictly for over-18s ladies only.

Holly MacBeth, Chairperson of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, says: “We’re incredibly excited for this event. It’s a chance to have fun, let your hair down, and raise money for a cause that touches so many lives.”

All proceeds will go towards supporting those affected by breast cancer across Somerset. Tickets are selling quickly, and attendees are encouraged to book early.

To reserve your ticket, contact the group via Facebook at Somerset Breast Cancer Now or message Holly directly on 07738 405085.

“Let’s make it a night to remember — full of laughter, love, and support for an amazing cause.”

Last year’s Brean Ladies Night raised over £5,200, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse and town charity featured in Channel 5 documentary
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns today to fix household items for free

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
15.3 ° C
16.4 °
15 °
88 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com