Tickets on sale for Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society Christmas Concert

Tickets are on sale for Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society’s popular Christmas Concert which will be held on December 12th.

The singers will be performing John Rutter’s Magnificat, Eric Whitacre’s Seal Lullaby, Mary Did You Know?, Handel’s Unto Us A Child Is Born, and other familiar Christmas songs.

“The well-known Burnham and Highbridge Band will be joining the choir this year, who will, not only be playing before the Concert begins, but will be playing during the performance as well.”

“The Choir’s Christmas Concert will be held at the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs, Highbridge Road, Burnham, on Thursday 12th December, performance starting at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale at Material Needs priced at £10 which includes a glass of wine and a mince pie, £5 for children which also includes refreshments. They are also available at the Choir’s website at burnhamandhigbridgechoral.org. uk.