Tickets on sale for Burnham District Pantomime Society’s ‘Puss In Boots’

Burnham District Pantomime Society is back with a brand-new production of Puss In Boots, set to delight audiences at The Princess Theatre from Wednesday 28th January to Sunday 1st February 2026.

This year’s pantomime promises a magical mix of laughter, music and mischief as we follow the adventures of Sam Miller, his Aunt Windy, Cousin Flour and, of course, his clever feline companion, Puss.

A spokesperson for the society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re thrilled to bring this classic tale to life with a local twist. Expect colourful characters, catchy songs and plenty of audience participation. There’s a gypsy, an ogre, a cat in boots and even rabbits – yes, rabbits!”

The show is suitable for all ages and continues the society’s long-standing tradition of bringing family-friendly fun to the town each winter.

Audiences are encouraged to come along, cheer for the goodies, boo the baddies, and enjoy a feel-good evening of traditional panto magic.

Tickets are on sale now via The Princess Theatre website. Early booking is advised.

Performances will run nightly from Wednesday 28th January through to Sunday 1st February, along with extra matinees at the weekend.