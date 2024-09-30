14.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 01, 2024
News

Tickets on sale for Burnham-On-Sea festive fundraising evening for the RNLI

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat

Tickets have gone on sale for a Burnham-On-Sea festive fundraising evening for the RNLI.

The Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, Councillor Sharon Perry, is holding the festive fundraising event on Tuesday 3rd December to support her chosen charity of the year.

To be held at the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, the evening will include a welcome drink on arrival, a talk from the RNLI, festive tunes from singer and entertainer Steve West, as well as a seasonal buffet.

Tickets cost £20 and are available here or you can pop in to the box office at the Princess Theatre and buy them there.

“The event starts at 6pm and finishes at 8.30pm so come along and have some fun while supporting such a worthy cause,” says Sharon.

