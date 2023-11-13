Tickets are on sale for ‘Cinderella – the fairy godmother of all pantomimes’ when it comes to Burnham-On-Sea later this month.

Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts is performing the show from 30th November to 2nd December at The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre in Burnham’s Princess Street.

“Cinderella’s life of drudgery is beginning to take its toll: under the watchful eye of her evil step mother and ugly step sisters, she’s dreaming of a way out,” says a spokesperson.

“Prince Charming is holding a magnificent ball, searching for a potential bride: could this be Cinderella’s escape?”

“With the help of her loyal friend, Buttons and her magical Fairy Godmother, will Cinderella get to the ball on time? Grab your gowns, carriages and glass slippers – it’s time for magic!”

Tickets are on sale priced £14.50 and £13.50 for concessions. More details are available from the Box Office at: https://www. theprincesstheatre.co.uk/ events/cinderella/