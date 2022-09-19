Local amateur drama group Stage 2 are set to perform their annual production from Thursday 29th September to Saturday 1st October.

Tickets have gone on sale for the comedy play, ‘Murder in Little Grimley’ which will be staged nightly at 7.30pm in Berrow Village Hall.

The group started out in 2001 and has been going strong ever since. Based in Berrow, it draws members from across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A spokeswoman says: “Stage 2 are Berrow’s local amateur dramatic society and we would like to extend a warm invitation to join us for our next production.”

“Stage 2 is proud to present another of its classic evenings of drama to entertain local audiences at Berrow Village Hall.”

“The evening will include a brilliant new short comedy play by David Tristram. ‘Murder ! in Little Grimley’ is the sixth of the hugely popular Little Grimley series, which follows the antics of a hapless Amateur Dramatic Society desperate for audiences.”

“Anxious to cash in on the public’s appetite for detective dramas, the Chairman Gordon writes a whodunit, but in a bizarre twist he then finds himself embroiled in a real-life murder mystery that threatens to put him behind bars. The quarrelsome quartet have been in some sticky situations over the years but can they possibly get away with murder?”

“The evening will also feature a series of funny sketches by Frank Gibbons all presented in entertaining costume choices and of course there will be our popular fun quiz with a prize for the winners on each night.”

“As usual, there will be a bar and a warm welcome to all.”

Tickets cost £7.50 (£5 for young people) and are available via the website or by calling 01278 782319.