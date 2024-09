Tickets are on sale for a new series of vintage tea dances to be held in Highbridge from this month.

The Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive off Morland Road is hosting the afternoon events, which are open to all.

Blitz Time Sally (pictured) will be performing at the first vintage tea dance on September 21st from 2pm-4pm.

Tickets cost £7 and are being held in association with Bakkavor Desserts. To book a place, call 07918 051689.