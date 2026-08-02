Tickets on sale for October Amy Winehouse tribute at The Princess Theatre

Tickets have gone on sale for an autumn concert in Burnham‑On‑Sea that promises to bring the unmistakable voice and spirit of Amy Winehouse back to the stage.

The Princess Theatre will host The Amy Experience on Saturday 10th October 2026, with all seats priced at £26, and organisers say the show will deliver an evening steeped in the sound and emotion of one of Britain’s brightest – and most tragic – musical talents.

The production centres on performer Caroline Lowe, whose portrayal of Winehouse has earned praise for its accuracy and warmth.

Backed by a full band of hand‑picked musicians, the show aims to recreate the distinctive blend of jazz, soul and pop that defined Winehouse’s career, from her early rise to global acclaim.

The group say their focus is on celebrating the voice, artistry and personality of the singer, without dwelling on the darker chapters that overshadowed her later life.

The concert will take audiences on what the organisers describe as an emotional journey through Winehouse’s songwriting, with a stage show designed to capture the highs, lows and raw honesty that shaped her music.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with favourites, including Valerie, Back to Black, Rehab, Tears Dry On Their Own and Stronger Than Me, alongside deeper album tracks that helped cement her status as a modern icon.

The Amy Experience has built a reputation for authenticity, with the musicians selected specifically for their ability to mirror the sound and feel of Winehouse’s original performances.

The team say their aim is to present Amy at her very best, offering a night of nostalgia that encourages audiences to sing, dance and reconnect with the songs that made her a household name before her untimely death in 2011.

Tickets are available now from The Princess Theatre box office, with organisers expecting strong demand for what is set to be one of the venue’s standout autumn events.