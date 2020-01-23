Dozens of bargain hunters are expected to converge on Highbridge’s King Alfred School on Wednesday January 29th when a popular annual fashion show is held.

Organised by Burnham-On-Sea Inner Wheel Club, the popular event is being every year to raise money for local charities.

Fashion company SD Fashion Show Ltd will model and sell High Street branded items in all sizes at bargain prices.

Doors will open at 7pm for a start at 7.30pm in the school’s B Block with tickets costing £5. There will also be refreshments available to buy.

All clothing modelled will be available to purchase – and either cash or credit cards will be accepted.

Tickets can be bought in advance from Material Needs in Burnham-On-Sea High Street or by calling Rita on 01934 751342, or on the door.

