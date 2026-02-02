Tickets go on sale for West Huntspill Players’ new comedy murder‑mystery

The West Huntspill Players have announced trhat tickets for their April comedy production, ‘Who Did You Say You Were?’ are now on sale.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be ordered through the group’s website. The show runs from Wednesday 22nd April to Saturday 25th April at Balliol Hall, West Huntspill, with performances starting at 7.30pm and doors opening at 7pm.

The production is described as a comedy murder‑mystery with a supernatural twist, promising audiences an entertaining evening along with the Players’ traditional complimentary tea and biscuits during the interval.

The cast includes Alastair Murray, who was featured on Burnham‑On‑Sea.com last week. The play is directed by Tania Leigh and performed by arrangement with Lazy Bee Scripts.

The cast features Adele Deakins, Steve Taylor, Phil Crossland, Pat Harris, Naomi Nicholson, Susie Kesterton, Dan Webber, Matthew Taylor and Alastair Murray.

The production team includes Director Tania Leigh; Stage Manager June Jenkins with Matthew Taylor and Jo Mockridge; Sound by Larry Bennett; Lighting by Nick Gardner; Costume, hair and makeup by club members; Properties by Jo Mockridge; Prompt by Janet Holderness and Jessie Maddox (Saturday).

Stage design and construction is by David Virgo, Clare Virgo and club members; Raffle by Wendy Salter and club members; Front of House by Tania Leigh and John Lamb; Programme by June Jenkins, Tania Leigh and Larry Bennett; Marketing and publicity by Larry Bennett, June Jenkins and club members; Refreshments by Lin Greaves, Jenny Welland and club members; Ticket/website administration by Larry Bennett and Matthew Taylor; Photography by Sue Durkin; Treasurer Steve Taylor.