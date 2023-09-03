Details for entering this year’s 25th annual Turnip Prize, held annually in the village of Wedmore near Burnham-On-Sea, have been announced.

The evening is a spoof of the prestigious Turner Prize which is awarded to a British artist – and in many years, has attracted even more interest than the real event.

Those considering entering are told that “entries should take the least amount of work possible.” The 2022 Turnip Prize winner with his entry “Cue Jumpers” is pictured above.

Trevor Prideaux, organiser of the Turnip Prize, says the award came about after a lively pub conversation among a group of locals about art installation ‘My Bed’ by Tracey Emin in 1999. It featured the artist’s unmade bed, complete with bits of leftover food and grubby sheets.

The installation had been shortlisted for the famous Turner Prize. It was sold for £2.5m at Christie’s in 2014.

Trevor says 2023’s awards will be celebrating 25 years of the Turnip Prize. Even though well over 100 entries are received every year from around the globe, Trevor routinely sticks to 69 entries every year during press interviews.

Trevor said: “We’ve taken it forward since that conversation so many years ago, so let’s see if we can come up with some works of art with the least amount of work possible.”

Every year the awards evening is held in The New Inn. The New Inn’s landlord Alex Herriot says the Turnip Prize award evening, which is always held on the same evening as the Turner Prize awards evening in London, was televised live last year.

Alex said: “I think it got more coverage than the Turner Prize awards. We had well over 100 entries last year from all over the UK, Australia, the States and Europe. The idea is the minimum amount of effort. If you put in too much effort, your entry is discarded.”

Timelines for the 2023 Turnip Prize:

Entries will be accepted for this year’s competition from Wednesday 1st November. Entries should take the least amount of effort possible to create.

To enter, post or leave your entry at The New Inn, Combe Batch, Wedmore, BS28 4DU. Please include your name or pseudonym, contact phone number and the title of your entry.

1 st November – Entries Open

November – Entries Open 1 st – 8 th November – Exhibition of previous Winners and Finalists

– 8 November – Exhibition of previous Winners and Finalists 21st November – Entries Close

5th December, 6.00pm. The Winner will be announced at The New Inn, Wedmore

For more, visit The New Inn in Wedmore, Facebook, or contact Trevor 07812 848011.

Turnip Prize winners over the 25 years:

1999 – David Stone – “Alfred the Grate”

A fire grate, containing two burnt loaves.

A small bicycle made of Minstrel sweets and Tampons.

Which was literally nothing!

A piston broken into several parts.

A raw chicken stuffed full of leaves.

A wobbly jelly with submerged playing cards.

An empty bird nest containing a flu remedy.

An empty corn beef can.

Used teabags in the shape of a P.

A piece of sheep’s wool depicting John Sergeant.

A pair of large white Y fronts.

One large chilli and three smaller chilli’s.

A large jar containing muddy water and jam.

A pack of lady tenas with three sticking out of the top.

A Shakespeare play on top of a dictionary.

A Sleeping Sheep.

The Symbol ‘&’ Looking Dismal

A Black Pole

A Tractor pulling a Pig

A Collie Dog on top of a Jelly

A Pair of Knickers with a Burnt Hole in the Front

A Padlock on top of a pile of Duck down Feathers

A cuddly toy Panda called Mick

A Pool Cue with two Jumpers placed on Top