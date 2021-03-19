The timetable for local elections set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea this Spring have been announced.

Elections for the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner and the Burnham Central Ward seat on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council will take place on May 6th.

The formal Notice of Election will be published on Monday, 22nd March at the start of the election process.

Nominations for the Burnham-On-Sea by-election can be accepted from 10am on Tuesday 23rd March 2021. Forms can be obtained from Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset TA6 3AR or by the website at Elections 2021.

Residents should soon be receiving their polling card for the forthcoming elections and are advised to check their card to make sure they know which polling station they need to go to on Thursday, May 6th.

Residents who don’t receive a poll card may not be registered to vote and they need to register to vote by midnight on Monday, 19th April to make sure they have a say at the ballot box for the elections. The easiest way to register is by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The last date to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday 20th April 2021.

The last date to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 27th April 2021.

Polling day will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday 6th May 2021.

Voters have three options for casting their ballot – in person at the polling station, by post or by proxy (i.e. they can appoint someone they trust to vote on their behalf).

Sedgemoor will be despatching postal votes from Monday, April 19th.

If you have any queries regarding your right to vote, please contact a member of the council Elections Team at electoral.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk