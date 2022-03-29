The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea is set to welcome an award-winning Tina Turner spectacular this April.

‘Just Tina’ celebrates the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll – Tina Turner – who is famed for her fearsome live performances.

A spokeswoman says: “This is an evening of pure class with the UK’s supreme Tina, Justine Riddoch. Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine revives all the greatest hits on one sensational show.”

“The early hits, including River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits, combine with the songs that made Tina a stadium concert superstar: We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over.”

“A regular National Tribute Awards winner since 2013, she’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, but most of all, she’s got the voice! Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular.”

“The show itself has received National Tribute Music Awards for Best Choreography, Best Sound, Lighting and Production with Justine herself getting a Lifetime Achievement Award as well as Best Female Artist.”

Just Tina is at The Princess on Saturday 9th April at 7:30pm with tickets priced £24 (inc booking fee) To book seats, see https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/just-tina/ or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.