Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea seafront today (Sunday, August 28th) when the town’s rescue services day returns for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm featuring local hovercraft, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances and Police.

The event will see over 20 different emergency groups taking part.

They include BARB Search and Rescue, Burnham Coastguards, Burnham RNLI, Devon and Somerset Fire Service, Police, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Wessex 4×4, Exeter Raynet, Marine Life Rescue, RNLI Lifeguards, Somerset Civil Contingencies, Somerset Road Safety, AA Service, Burnham Radio Club, Model Hovercraft Association, Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Burnham Gig Rowing Club, Weston Hospice Care and the Royal British Legion.

The event is scheduled to be opened by Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard at 10.00am. An RNLI demonstration will take place at 10.15am, followed by a display of rescue vehicles arriving along the beach at around 11.15am-11.30am. A Coastguard mud rescue demonstration will follow at 12.15pm and a BARB hovercraft exercise will take place at 1.15pm.

BARB, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

The charity will also be holding a number of displays at its hovercraft station to mark its 30th anniversary.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “We are so pleased that the event is returning this year for the first tme since 2019. It promises to be a great one – with many displays along the seafront and things to see and do.”

“It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”