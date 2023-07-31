Organisers of this week’s Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge say it may have to be cancelled due to bad weather.

This year’s Playday is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (2nd August) from 10am-3pm with dozens of activities. The event often attracts up to 8,000 people.

A spokesperson says: “As the weather isn’t looking great for Playday on Wednesday, we will be making a decision on Tuesday afternoon whether to go ahead or cancel the event.”

“Unfortunately we can’t postpone to a later date due to the availability of activities, volunteers and essential facilities such as toilets and first aid etc.”

“It would be such a shame to cancel after six months worth of organisation so keep your fingers crossed!”

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Playday is held to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.