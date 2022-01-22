Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church tonight (Saturday, January 22nd) for the latest in a series of monthly music jam sessions.

Blues in the Pews is a regular monthly event, taking place on Saturday evenings from 7.30-10pm.

“Blues in the Pews offers instrumentalists and singers the opportunity to not only to enjoy live music, but to participate and develop themselves,” says one of the organisers from Seed, the regional arts organisation behind the idea.

“Blues music is a genre with a simple formula, therefore we are opening these sessions up to musicians of all abilities, although related genres are also welcome.”

“The ensemble element of an electric house band adds a distinctive twist not provided by other acoustic open-mic events.”

Pictured: The first event at the church in Highbridge in October