Nationwide chain Toolstation has opened its new outlet in Highbridge today (Monday, December 13th).

The new branch is launching next to the new Costa Coffe Drive Thru on the town’s Isleport Business Park in Siger Drive.

Toolstation, which sells tools, accessories and building products, has over 500 branches nationwide.

The new Highbridge branch is open to the public with hours of Mondays – Fridays from 7am-8pm; Saturdays from 7am-7pm; and Sundays from 9am-4pm.

A spokesman says scores of new jobs have been created with the opening.

It comes after plans for the site were granted by the district council last year.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council gave their support to the plans.

Subway had planned to open a new outlet next to the Costa new drive-thru but they told Burnham-On-Sea.com in September that their proposals had been withdrawn, which has allowed Toolstation to open instead.