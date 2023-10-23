Sir Ashley Fox says he is preparing for a possible General Election next Spring after recently being chosen as the Conservatives’ candidate for the new Bridgwater parliamentary seat which includes Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow and Brean.

Burnham-On-Sea.com will interview all the local election candidates as they are announced and has spoken with Ashley Fox during a visit to Burnham this month.

The former MEP for the Southwest of England was formally selected to represent the Tories in September. It follows an announcement from The Boundary Commission that constituency boundary changes will see Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow and Brean moving out of the existing Wells constituency and into a new Bridgwater constituency by the next general election, no later than January 2025.

The new parliamentary seat is being seen as a three-way marginal, with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Tories each traditionally polling well in various parts of the new constituency.

Ashley Fox says: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as the candidate. I represented Somerset for 10 years in the European Parliament and my father was brought up in Yeovil so I have deep roots here. I am deeply honoured and looking forward to the challenge. I love Somerset and regard it as my home county.”

If elected, he says one of his key priorities would be “to see new infrastructure put in place to support the hundreds of new houses that are being built in Burnham, Highbridge and Berrow.”

“As I look around the area I see junction 22 at Burnham and Bridgwater’s junction 23 near the planned new Gravity site. Infrastructure improvements are needed at both.”

“My view is that Somerset Council is going a little too slow on these. Those are essential if we’re to make conditions attractive for businesses to invest.”

“If you build new houses you need infrastructure to match. That’s not just roads, it’s also schools and health services to support the increased population. I want to ensure that we have public services to match the growing population.”

He adds that another of his key local issues would be helping the town centres of Burnham and Highbridge.

“In common with many high streets, parts of Burnham and Highbridge are struggling and could do with support. I would love to help in a renewed bid for ‘Levelling Up’ funds.”

“Bridgwater was successful in getting about £20m. One of my first tasks would be to work with the local town council, local businesses and Chambers of Trade to put together a successful bid. We’ve seen how Bridgwater was successful and I would want Burnham and Highbridge to be successful as well.”

“I would also want to make Burnham a more attractive holiday destination. I was interested to read not so long ago about plans to install new trees along the seafront and then saw the plans were withdrawn a few weeks later. Little improvements like that can make it more attractive.”

“As for a seafront children’s play area, I understand there’s a proposal for that in place but there have been some legal issues. As the MP I would be keen to sit down with the different parties and say ‘how can we sort this out’.”

“Similarly, I know the Coast Road through Berrow is not the easiest road to walk along – you need a pavement and lighting there. A small improvement there might make it more appealing to some of those holidaying on the coast to come into Burnham.”

“I don’t claim to know all the answers now, but I’m very keen to work with the local town council, local community groups and residents. I think that little by little our communities can be made more attractive and welcoming.”

Asked how he would address a key local issue for residents – that of regular traveller encampments in public car parks and playing fields – he responds: “I visited Cassis Close when the travellers were on site earlier this year. I will very much be campaigning for the police to take a zero-tolerance approach on illegal encampments.”

“Following the new legislation put in place by James Heappey and other MPs, the police have the power to end illegal encampments in 24 hours. We need to ensure that the Chief Constable does her duty as quickly as possible.”

“Five days to move them on is not acceptable when residents are affected and vulnerable adults and young children are denied normal leisure activities. I sometimes get the impression that for the police this is not a high priority. Well, it is a high priority for this community and my job would be to ensure that the Chief Constable responds to that.”

He went on to add that a key issue in Highbridge would be improving the town’s railway station.

“I think improving the accessibility is key – the fact that there isn’t a lift there for disabled people is disgraceful. We need Network Rail to improve the facilities there, including the car parking.”

With regards to the proposed M5 junction 22 roundabout project, he added: “My understanding is that money is available so I’m going to be asking the County Council why they are not pressing on with this. In all fairness, it may be that they are waiting on the Highways Agency, but we need to ensure that there is a plan on the table and to keep to it.”

As a former councillor in Bristol and a solicitor before becoming an MEP, he says: “I’ve had experience of running small businesses and serving the public. I think I have the qualities to be a local champion.”

He adds that he feel politics should not really be the ‘driving force’ at a local level. “I absolutely maintain that there are many good men and women in all parties. I think a shared objective should be to make life better for people and to represent the people and to improve their communities to ensure that we can all build a living, build a business, and support families while having good public services.”

He added that he thinks a General Election may come as early as next Spring while noting that the latest date for a national poll to be held is January 2025.

Ashley, who is married with two grown up children, currently runs a consultancy firm.

Burnham’s current MP James Heappey will remain in post until then. Mr Heappey will stand at the next General Election as the Conservative candidate in the smaller Wells constituency, where he will face Liberal Democrat candidate Tessa Munt.

While Burnham and Highbridge will be included in the new Bridgwater seat, nearby parishes such as Brent Knoll, Burnham Without and Mark will remain in the smaller Wells constituency.

Under the constituency boundary changes, the new boundaries are designed to make representation more equal across the UK, with each of the new seats having a population of between 69,724 and 77,062 people.

Bridgwater’s current MP Ian Liddell-Grainger will not stand in the Bridgwater constituency, as reported here, since he will be standing in the new Tiverton and Minehead seat instead.

