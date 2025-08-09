Tour de France legend Jens Voigt cycling through Highbridge today on UK challenge

Cycling fans in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are in for a treat today (Sunday, August 10th) as former Tour de France star Jens Voigt pedals through during a ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The 53-year-old German cyclist, now a Eurosport TV commentator, will be travelling along the A38 through Highbridge at around 1pm, as part of his Day 2 route from Exeter to Bristol, covering 122km.

Voigt, who famously wore the yellow jersey twice and claimed two stage victories during his Tour de France career, began his ‘LeJog Ride With Jens’ adventure on Saturday.

The challenge spans nine stages and has already attracted attention from cycling enthusiasts across the country.

In social media posts, Voigt has invited fellow cyclists to join him on the ride—so locals can expect to see a peloton of riders accompanying him as he passes through Highbridge, East Brent, and Rooksbridge.

All times are estimates and vary depending on weather, road conditions, and group pace.

Here’s a rough schedule of Jens Voigt’s expected timings as he cycles through Somerset today (Sunday) on Day 2 of his Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge:

Approximate timings for Jens Voigt’s Day 2 Ride