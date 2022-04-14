Tourism businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area are reporting a busy start to the new holiday season.

Easter holiday bookings are brisk after being hit during the past two seasons due to restrictions during the pandemic.

Alan House, director at Brean Leisure Park and Holiday Resort Unity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a good start to the season, and it is pleasing to be open at Easter for the first time in three years.”

“Our accommodation plus touring and camping pitches are full over the Bank Holiday weekend as usual. We’ve been enjoying seeing both old visitors and new enjoying a break in the UK.”

Many other holiday parks in Burnham, Brean and Berrow are also busy with few vacancies left over the weekend.

Alan added: “Whilst Covid has brought us great challenges and continues to do so, we now have even bigger challenges with supply chain and inflation. I can’t think of one area of the business where we don’t have supply or pricing challenges to navigate.”

“That said, we have our biggest and best year yet ahead of us in terms of entertainment and offerings and we are looking forward to a busy year.”