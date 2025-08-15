19.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsTowering sunflower marks a blooming year for Burnham gardener
News

Towering sunflower marks a blooming year for Burnham gardener

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A sunflower standing proud at an astonishing 12 to 13 feet has become the crowning glory of Steve Ford’s thriving garden this summer.

Planted in a pot back in March and transferred to the ground in late May, the towering bloom is just one of many successes in Mr Ford’s green-fingered pursuits.

With nine pumpkins currently growing and bumper crops of tomatoes, green beans, and cucumbers, it’s been a season to remember.

“I’ve been gardening for around nine years and I absolutely love it,” said Mr Ford. “This year has been especially rewarding. Everything’s grown really well.”

But it’s not just about the harvest. Gardening has become a cherished family affair, with Mr Ford’s grandchildren regularly lending a hand and learning the ropes.

“They enjoy being outdoors and learning about how our vegetables and plants grow,” he added. “It’s a great way to spend time together and teach them something valuable.”

The sunflower, now visible from the street, has drawn admiration from neighbours and passersby alike.

And with autumn approaching, Mr Ford is looking forward to seeing how his pumpkins fare — just in time for Halloween.

Previous article
Air ambulance’s ‘100 Miles in October’ challenge returns this autumn
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day with ceremony

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
19.8 ° C
22.4 °
18.9 °
85 %
4.7kmh
69 %
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com