Towering sunflower marks a blooming year for Burnham gardener

A sunflower standing proud at an astonishing 12 to 13 feet has become the crowning glory of Steve Ford’s thriving garden this summer.

Planted in a pot back in March and transferred to the ground in late May, the towering bloom is just one of many successes in Mr Ford’s green-fingered pursuits.

With nine pumpkins currently growing and bumper crops of tomatoes, green beans, and cucumbers, it’s been a season to remember.

“I’ve been gardening for around nine years and I absolutely love it,” said Mr Ford. “This year has been especially rewarding. Everything’s grown really well.”

But it’s not just about the harvest. Gardening has become a cherished family affair, with Mr Ford’s grandchildren regularly lending a hand and learning the ropes.

“They enjoy being outdoors and learning about how our vegetables and plants grow,” he added. “It’s a great way to spend time together and teach them something valuable.”

The sunflower, now visible from the street, has drawn admiration from neighbours and passersby alike.

And with autumn approaching, Mr Ford is looking forward to seeing how his pumpkins fare — just in time for Halloween.