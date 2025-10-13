Town Council awards £13,722 in community grants to Burnham and Highbridge groups

Local organisations in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have received a welcome funding boost this week, sharing a total of £13,722 in community grants from the Town Council.

At a meeting of the council’s Finance and Governance Committee on Monday (September 30th), councillors considered applications from several groups.

Councillors reviewed each of the group’s grant applications and approved these amounts:

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society – £1,000

Burnham & Highbridge Gateway Club – £750

Burnham & Highbridge Men’s and Ladies Sheds – £1,522

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club – £1,500

Burnham & District Pantomime Society – £1,000

Burnham BMX Club – £1,000

Burnham Community Centre – £1,200

Burnham Youth Bay Centre – £950

Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival – £2,000

Octopus Children’s Daycare – £800

Young Somerset – £2,000

Cllr Kate Pearce said of the Burnham Community Centre application for £1,200 towards community Sunday meals over the winter months: “These meals bring together people from across our community for social interaction over a meal. It’s a great way of bringing local people together who would otherwise not meet.”

Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival was seeking £3,000 but received £2,000 after a discussion by councillors. The carnival’s Sean Mattravers explained the event’s costs rise every year and that funding has been a “real challenge”. Cllr Ganesh Gudka said that while the council fully supports the carnival, its grant funding is tight and “limited”. After several proposals, councillors voted to proceed with a £2,000 grant.

Octopus Children’s Daycare sought £1,296 to purchase iPads for its learning provision for children. Cllr Peter Clayton told the meeting that “children are our future” and that he supports the purchase of new devices to provide the best quality learning provision, while Cllr Gudka responded that using lower-cost reconditioned tablet devices instead “encourages sustainable solutions while supporting our children.” The council voted in favour of an £800 grant towards the cost of reconditioned tablets.

The proposed grant awards will be considered at the next full town council meeting when councillors will decide whether to use funds from its reserves because the total amount for the grants exceeds the council’s remaining grants budget of £12,653 for the year.

Many of the groups had representatives on hand at Monday evening’s council meeting to answer questions from the councillors as they reviewed each of the applications.