A by-election could be held in Highbridge after a town councillor stepped down from his role on the Town Council last week.

Andy Morgan stepped down last week. He was a Liberal Democrat ward member for Highbridge who had won his seat at the 2022 local elections in Burnham and Highbridge.

A formal ‘Notice of Vacancy’ has been issued this week on October 3rd by the Town Council stating: “Pursuant to section 87(2) of the Local Government Act, 1972, a Casual Vacancy exists in the office of Town Councillor for the above town ward.”

“If within 14 days after the date of this notice, a request for an election to fill the said vacancy is made in writing and delivered to the Returning Officer (Electoral Services Office) at Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR signed by ten electors for the said Parish, an election will be held to fill the said vacancy, otherwise the vacancy will be filled by co-option.”

The resignation leaves the Town Council with 17 councillors, with one vacancy. There are now eight Lib Dems, one Labour, 7 Conservatives and one Independent.