Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is in talks with Somerset Council to take over the vacant former adult learning centre opposite the town’s Princess Theatre.

The Town Council is considering selling its current premises at the Old Courthouse in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road (pictured below) in order to move into the more central Princess Street building (above).

Burnham’s SS&L adult learning centre has been vacant since closing in December 2017 due to county funding cuts.

A Town Council report to councillors this week says: “Valuations have been undertaken on the former Somerset Skills and Learning (SS&L) building in Princess Street and The Old Courthouse.”

“Our Office Accommodation Working Group are liaising with Somerset Council to negotiate a mutually agreeable price for the building, if the Town Council decided to pursue the purchase.”

“However, before being able to consider progressing the purchase of the former SS&L building and to ensure it is financially viable to proceed, a full structural survey will need to be undertaken.”

“Estimates for the works required to make the building suitable for council offices will also need to be obtained.”

The Finance and Resources Committee will this week decide whether to recommend to the full Town Council that £2,800 is allocated for a full building survey to be carried out on the former SS&L building and to agree the allocation of the expenditure.

