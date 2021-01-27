Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is inviting tenders to lease The Princess Theatre’s Café Bar.

The council says that with Covid restrictions ongoing, the theatre in Burnham’s Princess Street is taking new approaches to the services it offers for when it reopens.

Over the past decade, the theatre’s café and bar has been volunteer-operated. Much has changed over that time, not only on the stage of the theatre, but also with theatre-going audiences and significantly in the eating and drinking sector.

The Town Council is inviting interested parties to explore new ideas for the future of food and drink at the theatre and to make proposals to them for the next three years.

The successful party will have the opportunity to re-work the existing bar and café menu to maximise service for daytime visitors and enhance the overall theatre experience for audiences.

In normal times The Princess is a vibrant theatre and arts centre offering culture and entertainment in Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge welcoming more than 7,000 audience members a year and many more in terms of daytime visitors.

Beccy Armory, the theatre’s Business Development Officer, says: “This is a very real chance for an entrepreneur or an established business to work alongside The Princess and re-imagine its eating and drinking experience.”

“Right now our reopening pathway is unclear and as with other businesses The Princess has had to be innovative in how we deliver for our audiences taking our work online. We have an incredible kitchen space with professional equipment so even now whilst caterers cannot operate in their normal way there is still much opportunity.”

Town councillor Cllr Louise Parkin adds: “This is a really exciting opportunity to provide the catering at a high-profile visitor attraction and the Council is looking for suitably qualified, innovative caterers and experienced companies who will develop the business in synergy with The Princess.”

The deadline for tender applications is 12 noon on March 2nd, 2021. To request a detailed tender document containing full information about the theatre, catering requirements and the tender process please contact: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk with the subject line Princess Café Lease.