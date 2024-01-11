At a meeting on Wednesday (January 10th), members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s planning committee said that while they mostly support the proposals, they have concerns about “inadequate” parking and the appearance of the site.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here last week, care home owner Country Court Care has submitted formal plans to Somerset Council to replace the building in Burnham’s Oxford Street, which closed down in 2022.

Inside the proposed modern-style building, pictured above, there would be a cinema, communal café and salon plus 70 bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

Cllr Barabara Vickers told Wednesday night’s meeting that “there are many positives as well as negatives.”

”This would be a much-needed, modern new care home, purpose-built. It would have a ‘small care home’ feel, and would be centrally located.”

“There are two storeys planned to the north towards Priory Gardens so I don’t think it will be too over-dominating for the bungalows there.”

However, Cllr Vickers added: “There is insufficient parking – there would be only 11 standard spaces to the front of Priory Gardens and two staff spaces to the main entrances. There are a further 17 spaces to the south side. That’s inadequate for 70 flats.”

”My concern is that some of the garden community garden area would become parking and there would be a lot of on-street parking at busy visiting times.”

“Neither the current care home or chapel are listed buildings, despite what quite a lot of people have put that in their letters. Could some of the red brick be broken up and used in a nod to the past?”

”The planned aluminium window surrounds look ugly and they stand out prominently.” She added that she would like to see the developers “salvage some of the historic materials.” She added that she is also concerned about disruption to local residents during the proposed demolition.

Cllr Vickers added: “It would be good to know how parking and appearance will be addressed before we give full support – but the reality is that we need a modern care home here in Burnham which provides good care in quality surroundings. I don’t want to see this becoming a derelict site.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “If it goes in as they have stated, it would be a benefit to the town, but I think we have to object on the grounds that you mention.”

”It’s down to us to get it right for everybody concerned. There is inadequate parking for 70 flats. If some of the history of the building could be kept that would also be of benefit.”

Cllr Clayton added that he would “want to see any future change of use of the building being submitted as a new application. I would want to stress that to cover the future.”

Cllr Julie Flurry said she supported Cllr Vickers’ “comprehensive” conclusions on the proposals.

Cllr Ross Baker added that he would like to see “the builder carry out consultation with previous service users so that everybody, including families, get a say in what is expected of the new care home.”

Town councillors voted to object against the application, with Cllr Clayton concluding: “In principal we think this is a good application, but there are changes we would like to see.”

Country Court Care says that a new building is required to replace the current one “due to the historic nature of the current building, and the piecemeal evolution, the form, spaces and proportions are not conducive for a modern care home facility.”

It points to inadequate corridor widths, changes in level across floors, changeable high and low ceilings, a confusing layout and poor natural light.

In its design and access statement, Country Court Care adds: “The design concept seeks to replace the existing buildings with a new collection of buildings which respond to the site in a similar way to the existing buildings, but with bespoke structures which are fit for purpose.” “The forms are presented as a series of four elements which house the main bedroom accommodation which are then linked with circulation and communal activity spaces. This arrangement allows for a considered relationship with the street and neighbouring properties and also helps to reduced the perceived massing.” “The main building frontage and entrance will remain on the south elevation and key site features such as the mature trees and lawned area will remain for the benefit of residents.”

Every one of the 70 new bedrooms would feature an en-suite bathroom, and be fitted to a high modern standard.

“There will be opportunities to access external space internally within the site but also to street elevation creating a more active frontage linked to the wider community.”

“Access to external spaces is also created on upper floors ensuring all residents have access to the outside. In addition the facility will have all the ancillary spaces required in a modern care home – nurse space, assisted bathrooms, sluice etc – together with communal activity spaces such as a cafe, salon and cinema.”

The new planning application can be seen online via planning reference number 11/23/00124 on Somerset Council’s website. Consultation is underway and feedback can be submitted until February 2nd, 2024.

The site was home to Burnham’s former La Retraite convent and school for many decades.