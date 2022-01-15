Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council has opened its second round of grant applications to independent retail and service providers and landlords of vacant premises in Burnham-On-Sea retail centre, offering up to £1,000.

The grants are being offered to encourage new and existing retail/ service businesses and landlords to make permanent visual improvements to their shop fronts, including vacant premises.

The council says there is no requirement for the applicant to provide match funding, but applicants are encouraged to provide funding where they can.

The town council has received £30,000 from Sedgemoor District Council’s Hinkley Tourism Action Partnership to offer the grants in connection with the Burnham Evolution Plan this is the second round of grants.

The grant will be awarded to applicants who meet the criteria in eligible areas of Burnham-On-Sea town centre (including adjacent feeder streets). This includes:

High Street Victoria Street College Street Regent Street

Cross Street Adam Street Pier Street Abingdon Street Esplanade

From the first round of applications, a further five shops have now seen works completed in Burnham-On-Sea, which include Chintz Tea Room, Anthony James, Seafoods, Material Needs and Kemp Hall.

These join a growing list which have benefited from the scheme, including Julia’s Flowers, Macbeth Funeral Services, Cafe Aroma, Secret World Wildlife Rescue and The Laptop Shop, as well as Prim N Proper & Prim N Pamper.

A spokesman from Kemp Hall, in Victoria Street, said the improvements made to the building with the funding have made a ‘massive difference’.

They added: “We repainted the shop front and installed two doors, one for a staff entrance and another to replace our reception door. Now, customers can see a friendly face through the windowpane and both doors are beautiful – it’s made a huge difference.”

Per conditions of the funding, improvements to external decorations will be considered according to the policies laid down in the Neighbourhood plan. Previous successful applicants will not be eligible to apply for a second grant.

To fill in an application form, visit https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/burnham-on-sea-shop-front-grant