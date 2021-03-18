Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups are being invited to apply for grant funding by the Town Council.

Local community groups, charities and organisations that are looking for funding have until

9th April 2021 to submit applications.

A spokesperson says: “It has been a challenging year and we know that the work of many community groups will have been affected by Covid-19.”

“The council is pleased to be able to provide grants to our community and wants to support local groups wherever it can.”

“The money granted can be used to support the cost of a capital project, such as purchasing equipment or works to buildings, it can be put towards general running costs, or it can be used to deliver a community event.”

The application form and policy guidelines are available here or, alternatively, groups can contact the council’s finance officer, Sally Jones, on 01278 788088 or by email at accounts@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.