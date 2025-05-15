Town Council raises concerns over low staff levels at Burnham-On-Sea Police station

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have this week expressed concern over staffing levels at Burnham-On-Sea Police Station.

During the Town Council’s meeting on Thursday evening (May 15th), councillors noted a report from Burnham Police stating “the team currently consists of two PCs and 1 PCSO for the Burnham and Highbridge area and this is likely to stay the same for the forseeable.”

Councillors also noted that a Burnham Police Sergeant has been seconded to Bridgwater to assist the team there and that this will be “for at least six weeks,” with an Acting Police Sergeant in the Burnham for the short term.

Reacting to the news, Cllr Lesley Millard told Thursday’s meeting: “I’m very concerned at these numbers. It’s unacceptable.”

Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry said the Town Council Clerk is arranging a meeting with Avon and Somerset Police to follow up on the matter.

During Thursday’s annual towns meeting, other subjects raised from residents included the large number of potholes, where it was noted that these should be reported to Somerset Council here for its highways team to carry out repairs.

Drains, white line repainting, the availability of public toilets during large events, mobility and access issues in the town centre, the Princess Theatre, and the refurbishment of the council’s chambers in Jaycroft Road were also discussed.