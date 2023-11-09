Contentious proposals to install a new 23-metre tall 5G mast in Burnham-On-Sea have received the support of town councillors this week.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here last month, Freshwave Facilities Ltd is seeking to install a monopole at Haven’s Burnham Holiday Village site in Marine Drive to boost mobile reception coverage in the town.

The firm says the pole itself would have a height of 22.5 metres, while six additional antennae apertures would reach a maximum height of 23.14m. The plans have drawn mixed feedback from local residents.

In an application to Somerset Council to determine whether approval is needed to install the mast, the company’s planning documents – which feature Vodafone branding – state that the project aims to resolve poor service coverage, caused by capacity issues.

Councillors on the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee voted to support the application during a meeting on Wednesday evening (November 8th).

Cllr Julie Flurry said: “There has been quite a mix of feedback. Some people support it on the grounds of modernising and addressing the poor signal. They feel we shouldn’t get left behind compared to other towns.”

“The objections tend to be on health grounds. I understand that people hear things and get scared but as it stands, the evidence from WHO (World Health Organisation) is there is no link between signals and health issues. I feel we should keep our area up-to-date and 5G would help businesses and home workers so I think it’s a good idea and I support this.”

Cllr Ben Metcalfe told councillors that there is more radiation emitted from mobile phones held next to ears than large masts, concluding that he supports the application.

But Cllr Ross Baker said he thinks the plans “need to go back to the drawing board” due to concerns raised in a council ecology officer’s report outlining the potential risk of nesting birds using the proposed structure.

Cllr Barbara Vickers added that she has “seen a lot of support from interested parties” and she gave her support as well.

During a vote, councillors voted four votes in favour with one against supporting the mast. A final decision rests with Somerset Council.

Consultation on the scheme is underway by Somerset Council until November 10th. The planning application – reference number 11/23/00094 – can be viewed on Somerset Council’s planning website here.