Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has this week given grant funding to three local community groups to allow several free events to go ahead to mark the Coronation of King Charles this Spring.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6th May at Westminster Abbey in London. The government has announced that Monday 8th May will be an additional Bank Holiday to mark the occasion.

£1,150 was shared in grant fundiing between three groups – Burnham’s Cultural Arts Development Society (CADS), Our Highbridge and Burnham Chamber of Trade.

Burnham’s Cultural Arts Development Society will hold a free outdoor music event in Burnham’s Manor Gardens, open to all. The park, marquee, band stand, beer tent and gazebos for stalls will all be decorated with Coronation Bunting and the performers will feature patriotic songs through the day.

Burnham's Cultural Arts Development Society will hold a free outdoor music event in Burnham's Manor Gardens, open to all. The park, marquee, band stand, beer tent and gazebos for stalls will all be decorated with Coronation Bunting and the performers will feature patriotic songs through the day.

Our Highbridge will hold a free Highbridge event in which residents will be invited to a 'Bring Your Own Family Picnic' at Highbridge Recreation Ground. As well as decorating the town and picnic area they plan to have two acoustic musicians play music at the event. Small bird boxes will be made locally to be put up in the trees around the picnic area as a more permanent reminder of the Coronation and the King's love of nature. Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade plans to hold a Royal-themed shop windows competition in which local families will be encouraged to find colourful crowns that are being made locally. The event will run over two weeks and will be free to enter.

Further events and activities are also being planned locally to mark the Coronation with more details coming over the coming weeks.