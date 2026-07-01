Town council thanks volunteers after successful Burnham-On-Sea community litter pick

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has thanked the volunteers who took part in a community litter pick held in Burnham-On-Sea in June, praising the effort as a shining example of local pride and teamwork.

Dozens of volunteers gave up their time to help keep the town clean, safe and welcoming for residents and visitors.

Working together across key areas of Burnham, they collected a significant amount of litter, making an immediate and visible improvement to the local environment.

After the clean-up, volunteers were invited to enjoy refreshments, giving everyone a chance to relax, chat and reflect on the success of the morning.

Several participants said the social element was just as rewarding as the litter pick itself, helping strengthen community connections.

Councillor Mike Facey, Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, said the turnout and enthusiasm were hugely appreciated. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in the litter pick.”

“The enthusiasm and dedication shown by our community is truly inspiring. Events like this make a real difference and help ensure Burnham-On-Sea remains a place we can all be proud of.”