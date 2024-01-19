Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is organising a public meeting to discuss the issues relating to travellers in the area.

The event is being organised for users and residents living near Cassis Close, along with businesses.

It will be held on Wednesday, 21st February 2024 at 6pm at the BAY Centre when representatives from the Police and Somerset Council will also be attending to answer questions.

It comes after several visits by groups of travellers last year, causing disruption for residents and community groups, as we reported here.

We reported here that Somerset Council spent £6,450 on 60 concrete blocks at access points around Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields to try and prevent travellers pitching up there.