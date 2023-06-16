Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is set to hold a drop-in session for residents to discuss any local issues with councillors ahead of their next monthly meeting.

A spokesperson says: “Residents of Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea are invited to come along to the Morland Hub on Pearce Drive on Wednesday 21st June for a councillor drop-in session.”

“Councillors will be available for a chat and the agenda for the meeting will be there alongside any supporting documents. The session will start at 10am and finishes at Midday.”

The next Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday 27th June at the Morland Hub in Highbridge. Doors open at 6.45pm and the meeting will start at 7pm.