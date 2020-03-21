A new helpline is to be launched in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to help needy residents during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Town Council is working with several local groups including BIARS (Burnham Information and Rescue Support), the community group that runs the town’s tourist information centre, and Spark Somerset.

A Town Council spokesperson outlined the latest changes: “The Town Council is putting in place its business continuity plan whilst working to Government advice to protect staff, councillors and the public. This means that as of Monday March 23rd, the Town Council office is no longer open to visitors, but we are continuing to work and you can contact with us by phone 01278 788088 or email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.”

“At the same time as keeping our processes running, our current priority is to work with a host of partners in Burnham and Highbridge to provide community support in relation to Covid-19.”

“Community groups, charities and local authorities are working together and, despite the new and ever-changing situation, the result is that plans are being coordinated throughout the parish to deliver organised assistance.”

“The Town Council office is collating a Burnham and Highbridge ‘Coronahelpers’ database of volunteers.”

“The volunteers will undertake basic tasks, like shopping, dog walking and running small errands for the most vulnerable.”

“Thanks to the quick thinking of Spark Somerset and the generosity of Deedmob we are able to use the ‘Coronahelpers’ database to co-ordinate voluntary efforts from a central point with a focus on reliability and with safeguarding in mind.”

“We are working closely with BIARS who are putting in place a support phone line, which will aim to be live from Monday 23rd March.”

“Local residents will be able to call the support line operators on 01278 787852 and they will link up those in need with willing volunteers, and signpost people to other sources of help.”

“The Government has called on everyone to be good neighbours and we echo that call. If your street or neighbourhood group is able to establish a ‘buddy’ system to ensure everyone stays connected to COVID-19 related news, services and can receive support safely, such as essentials deliveries then it will reduce instances of true isolation and free up other volunteer services.”

“Please remember that it is vital to maintain personal distancing when helping others.”

“If you are in need of help and living in housing association accommodation, please contact your association first as they will have systems in place to assist you.”

“If you have ever served with the armed forces, then you or your family members can contact the armed forces charity SSAFA for help and support on 0800 731 4880.”

“The Town Council continues its work to put plans and finance in place and full updates will be available on its website as they are available.”