Town councillors have last night unanimously voted to object against two contentious planning applications for a new outdoor entertainment stage and equipment at Burnham Holiday Village.

At a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday evening (July 6th), councillors heard from several residents about their concerns regarding extra noise that will be generated from the park’s proposed stage so close to their homes, plus light pollution, extra traffic, and the adverse affects on wildlife.

Burnham Holiday Village’s retrospective planning application covers the erection of a new outdoor entertainment stage. A second application covers the “erection of a mini aerial adventure, bungee trampoline, jump tower with climbing wall and a container bar.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers told the meeting she had read and considered all the documentation for both applications and she felt that the Haven noise survey had been “flawed” due to the way it had been calculatedShe went on to express her concern at the proposed long hours for the outdoor entertainment over eight months each year next to a busy residential area.

The meeting was interrupted several times by one vocal resident opposed to Haven’s plans who felt councillors had not considered the outcome of a meeting of residents with Haven’s Manager. The Council Clerk stepped in several times to advise that because the resident had not requested to speak in advance, he would be unable to do so during the meeting and may have to be removed or the meeting adjourned.

Cllr James Warren said from his exprience of working in entertainment, sound limiters used with speaker systems “can easily be bypassed” and he felt the application should not be approved due in part to the risk of extra noise next to a residential area.

Cllr Peter Clayton said that “every one of us around the room is supportive – we all know the situation and understand your concerns,” and he added: “I am fully opposed to these applications and I wouldn’t want it near my property. I support the many relevant objections, particularly the noise nuisance.”

Cllr Julie Flurry added that she was concerned about the hours of operartion for the stage and new entertainment area: “We need to check on the houurs it can be used so it does not affect people’s sleep. I wouldn’t want to live next to this and I feel for you all.”

Councillors unanimously voted to object against the plans on the grounds of noise nuisance, landscape / design issues, and visual impact. The residents burst into loud applause on hearing the decision.

It comes after the holiday park’s bid to change its premises license was given the go-ahead with several conditions attached in April, as reported here.

Sedgemoor District Council has the final say on the plans and is welcoming feedback on the applications – 11/22/00047/LE and 11/22/00048/LE – until July 22nd.